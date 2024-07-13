Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation and Road Safety

Last Thursday, Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation (CEF), under the auspices of Unit 70 Cakasa Special Marshal RS 2.16 Ikeja Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), inducted 75 pupils from three primary schools in Lagos State into Cakasa Road Safety Clubs. This initiative aims to instil road safety consciousness in young minds.

Twenty-five pupils each were selected from Alaba Primary School, Estate Primary School, and Papa Ajao Primary School all in Mushin LGA. The induction ceremony highlighted the importance of road safety education and the role of young ambassadors in promoting safety.

Mr. Patrick Davou, the State Sector Commander of FRSC, represented by Chief Route Commander Mr. Paul Abiti, emphasized the significance of this initiative. “As road safety corps members in primary schools,” he said “you are ambassadors for FRSC, and we appreciate Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation for the opportunity to catch them young”. He urged the pupils to avoid playing on the road and to concentrate while commuting to and from school.

Mr. Olusegun Akintan, Lagos State Coordinator of Special Marshals, underscored the importance of the regalia given to the pupils, describing it as a symbol of authority. He encouraged them to embrace their new status and the responsibility it entails. “This is a memorable day. Cakasa has done it again, and we appreciate their efforts. The programme is ‘catch them young’. It is a serious business, and you should take it so,” Akintan remarked.

Mr. Barnabas Olise, Managing Director of Cakasa Nigeria Ltd., represented by Mr. Martins Agbetuyi, Assistant General Manager of Quality Health and Safety Environment Department, Cakasa, highlighted the broader impact of the initiative. “Our gathering today is to ensure a safer future for all road users. The alarming statistics of road accidents involving children is a reminder that we must act now,” Olise stated. He stressed the importance of education and awareness, noting that engaging activities and continuous learning are pivotal in embedding a deep understanding of road safety rules among the children.

Mr. Nsikak Isonguyo, Coordinator of Unit 70, Cakasa Special Marshal, emphasised the long-term benefits of the induction. “As a rule of engagement for the induction of 25 pupils in each of the schools, it is expected and imperative that every child must have road safety consciousness,” he said. Isonguyo encouraged the pupils to be active members of their clubs and to serve as good ambassadors of the special marshal.

This is the second induction programme as the first was held in 2022. The New City Primary School, Palm Avenue Primary School, and Oduduwa Primary School, all located in Mushin LGA participated in that event.

Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation is an indigenous non-governmental organization founded in October 2014. CEF serves as the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of CNC, dedicated to transforming societies and saving lives through collective efforts and partnerships. CEF’s motto, “…Thus far the LORD has helped us,” reflects its mission and vision to bring joy and hope to many.

Martins Agbetuyi, for

Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation