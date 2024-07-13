Ace Drich: Being with Multiple Women Can’t Affect One’s Star

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Budding Afrofusion artiste Ace Drich has opined that having multiple women cannot affect one’s career spiritually. He said although he is a one-woman man, he strongly believes that the school of thought isn’t real.

“Personally, I don’t deal with multiple women, but I don’t believe that being with multiple women can affect one’s star or slow you down because I have done that before. Currently, I am in a relationship, and I am loyal to my woman,” Drich said.

Drich also shared his view on farm streaming in the music industry, stating that it doesn’t measure an artiste’s popularity. He also shares the challenges encountered in the industry.

“The streams don’t really measure your popularity; it’s better for people to know you on the streets as well. I will go for the money, but it has to be balanced as you also need street credibility.”

On challenges faced in the industry, he said, “I had fear that my music wasn’t what the fans wanted. I was doing trap music then, so I started to understand what the market wanted.

“Getting big shows was also part of the challenges back then in Benin before coming to Lagos. There were political parties involved in the music industry there.”