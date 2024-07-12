Olawepo-Hashim: Strengthen Local Accountability to Make LGs Financial Autonomy Meaningful

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has hailed the Supreme Court judgement that forbids the Federal Government from sending Local Governments funds to States, but directly to the Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The Supreme Court had on Thursday ruled that it is unconstitutional for State governors to hold onto funds meant for Local Government administrations.

Reacting to the judgement in a release issued on Friday, Olawepo-Hashim counseled that accountability structures including the Local Government Legislative Assemblies, should be strengthened to ensure that adequate over sight exists to ensure that local government funds that would now go directly to the LGAs are not subject to abuse, but truly benefit the citizens of the Local council.

According to him: “We have a real opportunity for development to resume at the local government levels, with the Supreme Court landmark judgement, but only when we put up structures to ensure that these funds do not become the personal purse of certain individuals.”

The former presidential candidate added that “with these development, LGAs should be able to pay attention to community policing, which is urgent and crucial in view of nation wide insecurity; untra ward and neighborhood public transportation; regular grading of local roads to ensure easy movement of farm produce ; primary and rural health services, Children early education, etc.

“Let’s ensure the real people benefit from this judgement and that the judgement does not create new local emperors from the LGAs treasury.

“On the face of it, the Supreme Court’s judgement is a good step in the consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy!”