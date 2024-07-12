Lions Club to Establish Food Bank in Lagos

– N250m Fundraising Target Set to Combat Hunger, Food Scarcity

Mary Nnah

To alleviate food scarcity and severe hunger in the region, Lions International District 404B2 has announced plans to build a world-class food bank in Lagos. The project, estimated to cost N250 million, is part of the club’s community service initiatives for the 2024/2025 service year.

District Governor, Lion Tolulope Senbanjo, made the announcement on Tuesday in Lagos, during his inauguration as the 11th District Governor of the club. Senbanjo emphasised the importance of community service, urging Lions and supporters to participate in the fundraising effort through ticket purchases, advertisements, goodwill messages, and sponsorships.

“As the youngest District Governor ever elected in Africa, I am inspired by the mantra ‘Not too young to serve’. I embarked on this journey with the guiding principle of putting ‘Service First’ and creating a lasting impact in our communities,” Senbanjo said.

He noted, “I believe that our little contribution goes a long way in deciding how our country will eventually turn out. I urge all Lions and supporters to join me in serving and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

The food bank, expected to serve at least 100,000 people annually, will be officially presented at a fundraising luncheon on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024, at the Jewel Aieda Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos. The facility will provide essential food items to vulnerable individuals and families, helping to combat hunger and food insecurity in the region.

In addition to the food bank project, the club plans to organise leadership training sessions for members and allocate N5 million to support members with legitimate businesses, with each individual receiving up to N500,000 as a grant. This initiative aims to empower members and contribute to the growth of the local economy.

Lion Senbanjo encouraged all Lions Clubs under the district to align their services with the district’s vision and the global body’s goals, emphasising the club’s dedication to making a significant difference in communities through committed service.

He stressed the importance of collective effort in creating a lasting impact, saying, “Join me as we embark on this journey together, putting ‘Service First’ and creating a lasting impact in our communities.”

The club has a history of notable projects in Nigeria, including the construction of a modern dialysis and kidney treatment centre at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), a diabetes screening and treatment centre at Alimosho General Hospital, a motherless babies home in Lekki, and a cancer screening and treatment centre at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). These projects demonstrate the club’s commitment to improving healthcare and welfare in the region.

The Lions Club, with over 9,666 members in 400 clubs across Nigeria, has been dedicated to serving communities since its introduction to the country in 1963. The club’s 2024/2025 service year theme, “Service First, Creating a Lasting Impact,” reflects its dedication to making a significant difference in communities through committed service.