Kreme Skin Studios Relaunches, to Redefine Skincare with Innovative Solutions

Sunday Ehigiator

Kreme Skin Studios, a trailblazing wellness hub, has re-emerged as the pinnacle of skincare excellence, solidifying its position as the go-to destination for skincare connoisseurs, with its new expanded services and modern studio, recently relaunched to provide innovative solutions.

With its revamped and expanded services, cutting-edge technologies, and sleek, modern ambiance, Kreme Skin Studios is poised to revolutionize the skincare landscape, offering an unparalleled experience that exceeds industry standards and sets a new benchmark for excellence.

The exclusive event was held at the studio’s newly revamped location on Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, attracting a distinguished crowd of influencers, industry experts, media representatives, and clients.

The relaunch event showcased Kreme’s expanded service offerings, innovative treatments, and a renewed commitment to healthy skin. Guests enjoyed a warm welcome reception, studio tour, and live demonstrations of the latest skincare technologies.

The evening also featured product sampling, exclusive offers on Kreme’s top-tier skincare products, and complimentary facials from licensed skin experts.

The revamped space boasts a modern design, a tranquil atmosphere, and a cosy café and juice bar, emphasising Kreme’s dedication to complete wellness and relaxation.

Expressing her excitement about the relaunch, the Founder and Lead Aesthetician, Bebe Andrew-Jaja, stated, “Our vision is to shift the perspective of skincare from aggressive treatments to progressive solutions, promoting a total wellness lifestyle.”

According to her, “Kreme Skin Studios is dedicated to transforming skin health through a progressive approach, offering a total wellness lifestyle.

“Our vision is to change the perspective of skincare from aggressive to progressive, achieving skin health while providing a space for personalized attention and social connectivity in an accessible luxury environment.

“In addition to the physical relaunch, we also launched our revamped website, www.kreme.ng, an e-commerce platform offering easy discovery, booking, and shopping of globally recognized skincare products.

“The website provides a seamless shopping experience with detailed product information and personalized recommendations for the delight of all our clients.

“We invite everyone to come experience tailored healthy treatments that improve skin integrity at our newly relaunched space at 285b Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos, or follow us @kremeng on Instagram for more information.”