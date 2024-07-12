Edo PDP Campaign Lauds Supporters for Rally in Support of Ighodalo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Against the backdrop of a massive turnout of supporters in the rally of last Wednesday for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Asue Ighodalo, in the September 21 Edo governorship election, the party has lauded its supporters.

The appreciation was contained in a press statement released yesterday and signed by the Campaign Council’s Deputy Director General (Media and Publicity), Olu Martins.



The message stated that the massive show of support for the PDP was an indication that the people of Edo were fed up with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.



“We thank our Edo South brothers for the demonstration of massive organic love towards the candidate of our great party, the PDP. The solidarity/testing the microphone parade was just an agglomeration of three local governments of Oredo, Egor and Ikpoba-okha and speaks volumes about what the people think of our candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo.



“For our detractors who say the mammoth crowd was a hired one, we wish them well. They can continue with their political masturbation for all we care. After all, they can also attempt the same feat of ‘hiring’ a crowd only that they should also remember to hire the energy and joy that was in the air that day.”

“Thank you to our party leaders and elders. Thank you to our three contiguous Local Governments of Egor, Ikpoba-okha and Oredo. Thank you to the different volunteer groups and thanks to our very strong support base in the diaspora.

“Thank you our market women and men. Thank you to our physically challenged community and thank you to very many supporters who came out of their own volition without inducement or coercion.

“Above all we specifically thank God for giving us a clement weather to demonstrate our determination to have a better Edo.

“We had no accidents or mishaps, no breakdown of law and certainly no deaths. If at all, we had two infant births where both mothers have decided to name their children Asuerime,” he stated.