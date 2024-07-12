Bill Seeking Creation of Additional State in South-east Scales Second Reading

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A bill seeking to create additional states in the South-east has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, which was sponsored by Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah, Hon. Miriam Onuoha, Hon. Kama Nkemkama, Hon. Princess Nnabuife and Hon. Anayo Onwuegbu seeks to create Etiti State out of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

Leading the debate on the Bill, Ogah said it seeks to address a longstanding issue of regional parity and administrative efficiency within the South-east geopolitical zone.

He stressed that the Bill proposes an alteration to the 1999 Constitution to accommodate the creation of Etiti State, thereby increasing the number of states in the South-east geopolitical zone to six.

Ogah added: “The establishment of Etiti State is not just a matter of administrative convenience but a step towards ensuring balanced regional development and effective governance. “It responds to the aspirations of the people of a very important region to this country and aligns with the principles of equity and inclusivity enshrined in our democratic ideals.”

Ogah said it is not news that the current structure of the South-east region with just five states—Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo—as against other regions of the country which have no fewer than six states, has been a subject of debate and advocacy for reconfiguration.

He was of the opinion that the creation of Etiti State is a proactive step towards aligning the region with the structural realities of its other five sister regions in the country.

Ogah noted: “Suffice it to say that is a long overdue step in the right direction to foster equitable representation, enhance governance efficiency, and promote socio-economic development within the region.

“Let us bear in mind that the Southeast, with its rich cultural heritage and strategic economic potential, deserves a governance framework that optimally serves its diverse communities.”

Ogah further explained that the creation of Etiti State would facilitate more targeted development initiatives, better resource allocation, and improved service delivery to the people.

He stressed that the creation of Etiti State represents a unique opportunity to strengthen the country’s federal structure, empower the communities, and foster national unity.