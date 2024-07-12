Beauty Queen Abena Appiah Makes Nollywood Debut

Acclaimed beauty queen and actress Abena Appiah is ready to make waves in Nollywood with her lead role in the much-anticipated film ‘On Different Grounds,’ directed by the renowned Nollywood filmmaker and director Mildred Okwo. Scheduled for release early next quarter, the film is already generating significant excitement.

Appiah, who won the prestigious Miss Grand International title in 2020, made history as the first Black woman and the first Miss Grand USA to ever win the pageant. Her journey from the pageant stage to the silver screen has been remarkable, and her entry to Nollywood marks an exciting new chapter in her career. Appiah, currently residing in Los Angeles, California, recently showcased her acting talents in Frank Rajah’s ‘A Taste of Sin,’ released earlier this year.

Expressing excitement about her foray into Nollywood, Appiah stated that she was thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and vibrant film industry and looks forward to spending more time in Nigeria and Ghana, contributing to the growth of African cinema.

Joining Appiah in ‘On Different Grounds,’ produced by Nicole Ndigwe-Kalu, are Nollywood veterans Bob Manuel Udokwu, Jennifer Eliogu, and Nkem Owoh, along with rising stars Uche Montana, Maggie Osuome, and Indian film star Vineet Raina.