‘Adamawa Council Elections to Hold as Scheduled on July 13’

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has announced that the local government chairmen and councillors elections will hold on July 13, 2024, in all 21 Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state.

Chairman of ADSIEC, Alhaji Mohammed Umar, assured the people that the commission is well prepared and has taken necessary measures to ensure a smooth and peaceful election.

He warned that no movement of vehicles will be allowed on election day from 7.00a.m to 3.00p.m except those on essential duties, adding that it is expected that electorates trek on foot to their respective polling units to exercise their franchise.

While those who have their polling units far from their homes should leave their homes early enough to get to their polling units before 7.00a.m or they should travel a day to elections day to where they can cast their votes in order not to be disfranchised.

The chairman said the commission was well prepared to conduct the council elections as over 4,000 Ad hoc staff have been trained and deployed to polling units across 226 wards and 21 LGAs of the state.

According to him, non-sensitive electoral materials have been distributed to all LGAs and security has been beefed up in all polling units, especially in areas considered “black spots.”

“We would be deploying our sensitive materials this morning to all the 21 LGAs under tight security,” he said.

Umar urged stakeholders to cooperate with security agencies and warned troublemakers to desist from causing mayhem.

“The commission remains committed to providing a level playing ground for all political parties and contestants.”

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its non-participation in the elections, which the commission respects as the party’s decision.

The ADSIEC chairman and the APC’s Public Relation Officer, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullah, have both spoken on the matter, reiterating their positions.