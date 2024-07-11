Tinubu, Labour Talks Continue Next Week

.NLC insists on N250,000 minimum wage, says meeting didn’t discuss naira and kobo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The meeting held on Thursday between President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the contentious new minimum wage will continue next week.

The meeting called at the instance of President Tinubu took place at the office of the President at the State House, Abuja.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting that lasted about two hours, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, described the meeting as a “fruitful” discussion between “father and children”.

On his part, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, clarified that the meeting was a discussion and not a negotiation, adding that specific figures were not addressed at the session with President Tinubu.

His words: “In real sense it wasn’t a negotiation but a discussion and we have had that discussion. We agreed to look at the real terms probably and reconvene in the next one week. So that’s where we are. Because we didn’t go down there to talk naira and kobo. At least there were some basic issues that we agreed on”.

Ajaero also stated that status quo remains as he explained that NLC was insisting on N250,000 for the least paid Nigerian worker as against N62,000 being pushed by the Federal Government.

Details later…