Police Move to Build Capacity of SIS Operatives on Modern Policing Strategies

•Orders fresh investigation into extrajudicial killing of suspect in custody

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, ordered the commencement of an intensive capacity building programme for more than 200 Special Intervention Squad (SIS) operatives of the Nigerian police force.

Egbetokun also merged Special Forces into SIS operations and appointed Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, as the National Coordinator, to enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the SIS, to enable them to better serve and protect the Nigerian public.

He equally noted that the first batch of the capacity building is taking place at the Police College in Ikeja, Lagos, as part of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to enhancing the capacity and professionalism of its officers through modern policing strategies and a strong emphasis on human rights.

A statement by Force Spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the training, which would be an ongoing process, lasting several months, aims to cover all SIS personnel across the country.

He noted that the officers, would be equipped with the latest techniques and strategies to effectively tackle contemporary law enforcement challenges, with emphasis placed on emerging trends and innovations in policing, and ensuring officers are well versed in cutting edge knowledge and skills.

Adejobi said the training would have as its key areas of focus the safeguard of rights and welfare of children through best practices in child protection.

“Additionally, officers will learn advanced methods to ensure the safety and security of civilians, particularly in conflict and high-risk situations. The training will also reinforce the importance of upholding human rights in all policing activities, in line with international standards and practices,” he said.

Meanwhile, Egbetokun, has ordered fresh investigation into the controversy surrounding the death of a young man named “Erasmus Emhenya” who was allegedly killed in police custody at the Nyanya Divisional Police Headquarters, FCT, on the 10th of April 2023, to unravel the cause of death and ensure the prevalence of justice.

Another statement by Adejobi, said Egbetokun who expressed his grave concern over the incident, further directed the DIG FCID to immediately commence a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter and forward the report as soon as possible.

Egbetokun also called for calm and support from members of the public on the matter while assuring that the police would continually uphold and protect people’s human rights in their day-to-day activities.

He further reassured the public of police’s commitment to sustain its internal control mechanism to deal decisively and sanction any erring police personnel, who engage in unprofessional conduct.

The IGP commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed for the repose of his soul.