‘No Bandits Attack on Kogi Polytechnic Campus’

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Contrary to the rumour making the rounds that bandits have attacked the campus of Kogi State Polytechnic , Lokoja, the Rector , Professor Usman Salihu, has disclosed that no bandit group has attacked the institution campus.

Professor Salisu made this known while speaking with journalists in Lokoja yesterday, saying that it was a total misconception of facts.

He explained that when the tension was high as result of rumour, the management contacted the security agencies and promptly arrived the campus , noting that when they came they were parading the Polytechnic premises along the school security personnel.

“While parading to ensure that no bandits have hidden in any part of the campus, the security personnel fired into the air which caused some panicking from both outside and within.

“This how those outside were peddling the rumour that bandits have invaded the campus of the Polytechnic. This is not true. No bandits attacked Kogi Polytechnic”, the rector stressed.

While speaking further, Professor Salisu disclosed efforts to provide adequate supply of water in the school premises for the use of the community.

The rector added that as the acute shortage supply of water hits the institution, the management is considering to revive the old dam to ensure that water is available for all in the community.

He pointed out that efforts are being made to introduce new acceptable programmes in the Polytechnic.

Professor Salisu also advocated more motivations for the staff, noting that when the staff are motivated they would be more committed and worked to achieve the desire results.

In view of the present economic reality in the country, he noted that there should be an increase in the minimum wage for the staff to boost their morale as workers.

The Rector pointed out that there should be provision of buses for workers and students to address the present transportation hardship currently foisted by the removal of subsidy.

He added that the management will continue to work hard to increase the internally generated revenue of the institution.