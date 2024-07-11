  • Thursday, 11th July, 2024

Ngelale Parleys Abdullahi Sule on Location of ‘Evergreen City’ in Nasarawa

Nigeria | 15 mins ago

Deji Elumoye  in Abuja

Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action (SPEC) and presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, has engaged the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, on the proposed establishment of Africa’s first eco-industrial Park, otherwise known as Evergreen City, in his state.

Ajuri, in an update on his activities on yesterday, also disclosed that he met with the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Balasubramanian, to discuss areas of cooperation between both countries on green industrial policy.

“After the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, we were privileged to exchange views with the executive governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, on the establishment of Africa’s first eco-industrial park, Evergreen City.

“ In the company of the Managing Director of the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, we recorded tremendous progress in our discussions, and a deliverable set of time-bound next steps were agreed to,” he stated.

The SPEC added that Wednesday brought good tidings and quality results to Nigeria’s green industrial drive as he welcomed the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Balasubramanian to the State House, before FEC meeting.

He stated that this was to detail new green industrial partnership opportunities with the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has proved to be one of the world’s most committed governments on green industrial development.

“We have agreed on actionable next steps in this sphere at a time when the two most populous democracies in Asia and Africa have many shared aspirations for their economies in the present and the future,” he explained.

