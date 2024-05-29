Ngelale: President Won’t Speak At  Today’s Joint Sitting of N’Assembly

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





The Presidency yesterday ruled out the possibility of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivering an address at the joint sitting of the National Assembly to commemorate 25 years of nation’s democratic rule schedules for today (Wednesday) in Abuja.

In a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidency stated that office of the President was never involved in the planning of the event hence no green light was given for the President to speak at the planned programme.

It, however, stressed that President Tinubu will continue to inaugurate projects across the country as part of his commitment to delivering good governance to the citizenry.

The Presidency in the three-paragraph release stated, inter alia:

“In furtherance of his commitment to delivering good governance, President Bola Tinubu has embarked on the inauguration of strategic projects across the country.

“More transformative projects will be inaugurated by President Tinubu’s administration for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“In view of public commentary concerning the President delivering a speech before a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow, (today), May 29, 2024, it is important to state that this information is false and unauthorized as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event”.