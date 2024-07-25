Nigeria Steps Up Move to Establish Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone, Evergreen City

•To partner global best EV battery manufacturer, CATL of China

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





The team overseeing the execution of Nigeria’s renewable energy technology manufacturing zone, Evergreen City, Wednesday met with the world’s largest EV Battery Manufacturer, CATL, in Ningde, China, for discussions on a potential partnership.

Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action (SPEC), Ajuri Ngelale made this disclosure in a brief statement made available to newsmen at the State House, Abuja.

According to him, the Nigerian team, including Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule and InfraCorp MD Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, toured CATL’s facilities and engaged with the company’s Executive Management to discuss a potential partnership for Nigeria’s renewable energy technology manufacturing zone, Evergreen City.

The proposed collaboration aims to leverage CATL’s technologies and financing platforms to support the development of Evergreen City, which is rich in lithium, a key component in EV battery production.

The partnership has the potential to supply major companies like Tesla and BMW, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s renewable energy journey.

Ngelale said: “Early Wednesday morning in Ningde, China, in my capacity as the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen, I joined the team overseeing the execution of Nigeria’s renewable energy technology manufacturing zone, Evergreen City, which includes the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, H.E. Abdullahi Sule, and the Managing Director/CEO of the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, on a working visit to the Global Headquarters of the world’s largest EV Battery Manufacturer, CATL.

“We began with a tour of their facilities, which provided a window into the company’s history, present, and future development plans. We were given a no-photographs-allowed tour of the automated production lines, which were an inspiring marvel to behold.

“After the tour, our team interfaced with CATL’s Executive Management and apprised them of our zone’s progress with a detailed view into what our collaboration would entail. They responded with a very diligently composed presentation of how their technologies and associated financing platforms can be tailored to the unique requirements of Evergreen City.

“The Nasarawa State Governor detailed local policy and how the partnership will be supported at the sub-national level while I communicated the vision of the zone in the context of the specific technologies being produced by CATL. InfraCorp MD, Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, asked pertinent questions about their proposed concepts of collaboration. We all agreed on finite next steps.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to site the EV Battery Manufacturer supplying Tesla, BMW, and others within our Lithium-rich zone. But we have a lot of work to do before any of us will be celebrating.

“We will keep Nigerians updated on developments as they occur”