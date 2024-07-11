NATO Summit: Nigerian Author, Omojuwa Reappointed to Halifax International Security Forum Board for 2nd Term

Sunday Okobi





Nigerian author and founder of The Alpha Reach, Joshua J. Omojuwa, has been reappointed to the board of the Halifax International Security Forum (HFX) for a second consecutive term, solidifying his position as a leading voice in global security and strategic cooperation.

The reappointment is on the sidelines of the NATO Summit and the NATO Public Forum, the 75th Anniversary of the organisation which Mr Omojuwa is attending.

The excited Omojuwa took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to share the news of his reappointment, saying: “I got reappointed to the HFX board unanimously, earlier today in D.C. second term, to 2027.

“More excited than ever about the important work that we get to do in influencing change around the world.”

Omojuwa, who became the first Nigerian and African to be appointed to the forum board in 2021, will now serve until 2027, building on his work with distinguished global leaders and change-makers to drive progress on pressing global security challenges.

HFX is a global non-profit think tank that convenes senior officials from democratic nations worldwide to engage in open dialogue, share expertise, and debate solutions to pressing global security challenges.

Omojuwa is on the HFX board alongside Founding Director of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto , Janice Gross Stein; former United States Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Honorable Mark William Lippert; Treasurer of the Board at Halifax International Security Forum, Ahmet Taçyildiz; fourth President of the Republic of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovi, and Chairman of the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations, Dr. Luis Rubio, who are expected to bring a unique perspective to the HFX board.

Omojuwa’s book, ‘Digital: The New Code of Wealth’, explores the intersection of technology, social change, and wealth creation, offering insights into the digital age transformative impact on society. He has addressed audiences worldwide, often leading conversations on challenges and opportunities in Africa, New Media, democracy and governance.