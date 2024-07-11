  • Thursday, 11th July, 2024

Minimum Wage: NLC, TUC Leaders Arrive State House for Meeting With Tinubu 

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have arrived the State House, Abuja, for a crucial meeting with President Bola Tinubu over the contentious new minimum wage.

The labour leaders led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, arrived the Presidential Villa at about 2.05pm and headed straight to the office of the President on the First Floor.

The Federal Government delegation to the meeting include National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and Ministers of Health, Social Welfare, Education, Labour, Information, Finance and Education.

President Tinubu is offering N62,000 as new minimum wage for Nigerian workers while the labour centre as represented by NLC and NUC are demanding for N250,000 as wage for least paid worker based on prevailing economic hardship in the country.

