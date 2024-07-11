Gov Uzodimma Lauds Jennifer Etuh Foundation over 57,936 Health Interventions

From Tony Icheku in Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma on Wednesday applauded the Jennifer Etuh Foundation, JEF for its healthcare interventions in Maternal and Child health which at the last count had reached 22,785 beneficiaries and recorded 57, 939 interventions

Gov Uzodimma was speaking at the inauguration of the multi-billion Naira Jennifer Etuh Medical Centre, Umunoha, in Mbaitoli LGA of the State. The dedicated Maternal and Child Healthcare hospital targeting provision of quality medical care for the vulnerable population is fully equipped with outpatient department, OPD; Neonatal Care Unit; Delivery and Baby Resuscitation Room; Theatre; Laboratory services; Mammography; Radiological Scan Services and other facilities

The Imo facility is the sixth such Medical Centres built by JEF across the six geo-political zones in honour of Mrs Jennifer Etuh who passed on in her late forties as a result of breast cancer ailment

In his remarks, the Imo governor lauded the Chairman of the Foundation, Mr Thomas Etuh for making the dreams of his late wife come true and for choosing a community in the State to site the project

Uzodimma further urged high networth citizens to embark on organised philanthropy which can impact the greater number, noting that JEF has provided healthcare delivery services in such a dimension that filled the gaps government is yet to make impact

Also speaking at the ceremony, Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, noted that the multiplier effects of the interventions by JEF will have multiplied effect in Maternal and Child Healthcare nationwide

Dr Ali Pate, who was represented by Dr Kingsley Achigbu, the Chief Medical Director of Federal Teaching Hospital, Owerri further added that the realisation of the projects is a manifestation of the power of vision and dedication

Also speaking at the event the General Overseer of Family Worship Centre, Abuja described the Imo project as an expression of gratitude for friendship as it is dedicated to Mrs Tochi Onwuzurike, a close friend and confidant of late Mrs Etuh

Chairman of JEF, Mr Thomas Etuh noted that his wife during her last days provided clear instructions on how her investments should be used to to establish medical facilities and vocational centres across the nation’s geopolitical zones

“Constructing six hospitals, one in each of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, in health-facility underserved communities tackles a pressing healthcare need, fosters social equity and drives economic growth. This initiative is particularly crucial given the stark reality that 85% of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure consists of primary healthcare centres, PHCs, but only 20% of these facilities are fully operational, leaving a significant gap in healthcare access and quality”, he said

The highlights of the opening ceremony which was marked with the 50th posthumous birthday Thanksgiving Service for Jennifer Etuh include Medica outreach to the community where medical consultation, general and specialized surgeries, ophthalmology and dental care, medications, health promotions, obstetrics and gynaecology, general medicals and laboratory, among other medical services would be provided.