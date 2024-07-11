Following Lawal’s Visit, Turkish Investors Eye Greenhouses, Dairy Projects in Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has secured significant foreign investments from top level Turkish investors.

The Governor travelled to Turkey in the first week of July where he met prominent investors and embarked on facilities tour of factories in different cities in that country.

A statement on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that Lawal started his official visit to Turkey on Sunday, June 30th, which lasted six days.

According to the statement, the Governor and his entourage toured greenhouse, dairy farming and poultry projects as well as the Turk Traktor (tractors) manufacturing plant.



According to the statement, “the official visit to Turkey commenced with Governor Lawal’s visit to Bursa city where Direkci Group has the biggest greenhouse project in Turkey.

“The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Direkci Group, Mehmet Nurullah Direkçi, led the tour of the greenhouse project.

“The Direkci Group provides services to Turkish agriculture and international investors through turn-key modern greenhouse projects.

“The group plans to establish modernized and mechanized greenhouse projects in Zamfara state.

“For Zamfara, the Direkci Group plans to establish various greenhouses, including soilless greenhouse, soil greenhouse, polyclima greenhouse, transplanting, ornamental production greenhouse and banana growing greenhouse.”

“While in Gaziantep city, Governor Lawal visited Innova Dairy Farm which provides advice and innovative solutions for setting up and managing modern farms efficiently.

“The Innova Dairy Farm will establish a system in Zamfara state to harness advanced technologies, including patented rumination and activity monitoring, herd management system, cooling, milking, manure management and barn equipment.

“In Sakarya Province, Governor Lawal and his entourage visited the Türk Traktör (Tractors) manufacturing plant to assess the production process of various tractors suitable for farming in Nigeria.

“Governor Lawal discussed a possible collaboration and partnership with the company to enable Zamfara State to acquire these modern tractors.

“The company has the capability to produce New Holland and Case IH tractors at the same time. It is the first tractor-exporting company in Turkey and accounted for 88 per cent of the total tractor exports of the country in 2022.

“TürkTraktör is a significant global player with exports to 125 countries and handles around 80 per cent of the total export volume to North American and European markets.