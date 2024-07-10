Tinubu Administers Oath of Office on 8 new Perm Secs

* Presides over FEC meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in eight new Federal Permanent Secretaries, appointed last month to fill in existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The swearing-in, which took place in the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, was shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The appointees emerged after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. Comprising written ICT tests.

The swearing-in was done in two batches of four each.

The new Permanent Secretaries include: Dr. Emanso Umobong Okop – Akwa-Ibom; Obi Emeka Vitalis – Anambra; Fatima Mahmood Sugra Tabi’a – Bauchi and Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi – Jigawa.

Others are Olusanya Olubunmi – Ondo; Dr. Keshinro Maryam Ismaila – Zamfara; Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma (South-east) and Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen (South-south).

Details later…