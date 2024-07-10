  • Wednesday, 10th July, 2024

Tinubu Administers Oath of Office on 8 new Perm Secs

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

* Presides over FEC meeting 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in eight new Federal Permanent Secretaries, appointed last month to fill in existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The swearing-in, which took place in the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, was shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The appointees emerged after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. Comprising written ICT tests.

The swearing-in was done in two batches of four each.

The new Permanent Secretaries include: Dr. Emanso Umobong Okop – Akwa-Ibom; Obi Emeka Vitalis – Anambra; Fatima Mahmood Sugra Tabi’a – Bauchi and Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi – Jigawa.

Others are Olusanya Olubunmi – Ondo; Dr. Keshinro Maryam Ismaila – Zamfara; Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma (South-east) and Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen (South-south).

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.