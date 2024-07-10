Rivers crisis: Only God Can Resolve Wike, Fubara Political Quarrel, Says Shehu Sani

•Group tackles Tinubu, says silence worrisome

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Civil rights activist and former senator for Kaduna Central senatorial district in the eighth Senate, Shehu Sani, said only God could resolve the political battle between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, and erstwhile political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Sani’s comments came as a Niger Delta group, 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, described President Bola Tinubu’s silence over the lingering political debacle in Rivers as disturbing, worrisome, and unacceptable.

Sani, in a post via his X handle, yesterday, said, “Rivers State has been left in the hands of God to solve the problem.”

The disagreement between the governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) peaked recently with the supremacy battle in the House of Assembly between factions loyal to both men.

The pro-Wike lawmakers had on Monday directed Fubara to reintroduce the 2024 appropriation bill to it within seven days.

But that was widely seen as a prelude to the commencement of an impeachment process against the governor, as political pundits predicted that the governor would not obey the directive.

The Fubara/Wike fight had led to the emergence of two speakers of the state legislature, Martin Amaewhule and Victor Oko-Jumbo, both being pro-Wike and pro-Fubara, respectively.

Tinubu’s earlier intervention did not yield the expected result, as supporters of the two men continued to engage in tantrums.

A statement by leader of the Niger Delta group, Izon Ebi, condemned Tinubu’s silence over the Rivers State crisis. It alleged that the president had refused to call Wike to order.

The group warned that Wike’s quest for political control of a governor and government apparatus should not be allowed by the president.

Ebi said, “Instability in Rivers State will surely snowball into instability in the region. This will put paid to the Renewed Hope Agenda. A stitch in time saves nine.

“Mr President should call Wike and his lackeys to order.”