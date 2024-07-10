  • Wednesday, 10th July, 2024

Kwara Varsity Expels 175 Students for Examination Malpractices, Fake Results, Others

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Authorities  of Kwara State University(KWASU), Malete, have expelled 175 students of the institution for various offences bothering on examination malpractices theft, using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations and possession of firearm. 

A statement signed by the institution’s acting Director of University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu said: “The approval of the expulsion followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee SDC, which held sittings between October 2021 and March 2024.”

The statement read: “This is to bring to the notice of the public that the following one hundred and seventy-five students have been expelled from Kwara State University, Malete, for various offences. 

“The expelled students were penalised for offences ranging from examination malpractice, theft, using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations and possession of firearm.”

 The statement however   added that, “The management of Kwara State University wishes to reiterate its zero-tolerance for all acts of indiscipline as the institution stands firm on producing graduates who are excellent both in character and in learning.”

