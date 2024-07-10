  • Wednesday, 10th July, 2024

Industry Veteran, Denis Simonin Joins Beta Glass Board

Business | 12 hours ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Beta Glass Plc, has announced the appointment of industry veteran and Etex’s former Country Manager for Nigeria, Mr. Denis Simonin to its Board of Directors.

A statement from the company said the strategic move was aimed at further strengthening the company’s leadership and expertise in the glass industry.

The statement read: “Simonin is a highly experienced international executive with a long track record of significant achievements and expertise in the glass and construction industries.

“Over the past 31 years, he has held various leadership roles at Saint-Gobain, including Managing Director for glass packaging divisions in Sub-Saharan Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and the USA, fostering growth and expanding operations.”

Speaking on Simonin’s appointment, the Chairman Board of Directors, Beta Glass Plc, Dr. Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa, said, “We are delighted to have Denis Simonin join the Board of Directors at Beta Glass.

“With his extensive experience in the glass industry, proven operational expertise, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, he is an invaluable addition to our Board. As we strive to enhance performance, drive excellence in quality, and expand our reach in West and Central Africa, we look forward to the fresh perspectives and dynamic energy he will bring to our team,” he concluded.

