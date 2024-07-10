BoConcept Marks 10 Years of Danish Design

To celebrate its 10th anniversary in Nigeria, BoConcept Nigeria held an exclusive reception in Lagos on Saturday.

The premium retail lifestyle brand is renowned for bringing exquisite Danish furniture and modern design to homes and offices across Nigeria.

At the anniversary reception, BoConcept Nigeria acknowledged organisations and partners who had been instrumental to the company’s success in the market.

CEO, Charlotte Obidairo, expressed her gratitude and excitement for the journey so far: “It has been an incredible journey over the past ten years. We entered completely unknown and have grown to become a well-recognized brand in Nigeria, known for our elegant, functional, and customizable designs. Our success is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team, some incredible business partners and the loyalty of our discerning customers who appreciate the blend of style and functionality that BoConcept offers.”

Dr. Aisha Oyebode, Director of BoConcept Nigeria, added: “Our 10-year milestone is not just a celebration of our past achievements but also an exciting launchpad for the future. In the next 10 years, we hope to expand to include more locations and to enter collaborations with architects, interior designers and developers to create some truly amazing public and private spaces. We are particularly excited to launch the online shopping basket to enhance the shopper experience making it possible to place a highly customized order from the comfort of their home or office. “

Since its inception, BoConcept Nigeria has consistently delivered high-quality furniture that merges aesthetics with practicality. The brand’s dedication to customization allows customers to personalize their furniture to fit their unique tastes and needs, embodying the essence of self-expression through design.

The 10-year celebration continues throughout the rest of the year with a mix of in-store promotions and discounts, celebrations and events as well as unique opportunities to enjoy new designs in the autumn.