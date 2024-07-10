  • Wednesday, 10th July, 2024

Axa Mansard, Slot to Provide Smart Phone Screen Insurance Cover

Ebere Nwoji

Axa Mansard Insurance and Slot Systems Limited have entered into partnership to provide insurance cover for their customers’ smart phone screens.

The two firms said the essence of the partnership was to help their customers solve the problem of screen replacement on damage by bearing the burden of the cost for the concerned customers.

At the media launch of the insurance product in Lagos tagged, “if you break it we’ll fix it,” the firms said at the payment of N2,500 premium, customer would  have their broken smart phone screen worth N50,000 replaced without further charges.

They described the partnership as  a novel initiative  to ensure that their customers do not bear the entire financial burden in the event of phone screens damage.

Speaking at the event, Country Manager, Axa Mansard, Rashidat Adebisi, said that the partnership with Slot became imperative given the economic situation in the country and the firm’s desire to make life easier for its numerous customers.

She said the partnership was one of the ways of serving their customers well adding that Axa-Slot device Insurance cover was available in all slot shop nationwide.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Slot Systems, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, stated that the idea was a dream comes true in line with its plans for customers in 2024. He noted that as a customer-centric brand, the partnership was a testament to Slot’s forward- looking, resilient and perseverance spirit.

“This idea is in alignment with our core values and one of the things that make Axa Mansard a great partner is its global presence, the strong brand, and strong customer base. So all these endeared us to them. Meanwhile, we have plans to take Slot to other African countries, so our spread is not limited to Nigeria alone,” he stated.

