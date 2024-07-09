Professor Sanni Emerges Dean of Law, Unilag 

Professor Abiola Olaitan Sanni, SAN has emerged as the Dean-elect of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos succeeding Professor Ige Omotayo Bolodeoku (who has been in the saddle since 2020) on the 1st of August, 2024. The election which took place on 5th of July, 2024 was keenly contested by three Senior Advocates of Nigeria in the persons of Professor Joseph Abugu, Professor Babatunde Oni and the Dean-elect.

Prof Sanni, in his acceptance speech, noted the commonality in the manifestoes of the three contestants which include a New Faculty Building project. In his words “The three of us were practically reading from the same hymn book as far as the welfare of students and staff is concerned, the difference may be in the approach. We are determined to bequeath enduring legacies leveraging network in government circle, the immense goodwill of all our faculty members and alumni. My manifesto is a pact on sustainable progress, accountability and probity. With a unity of purpose, there is nothing we cannot do.”

Sanni bagged his Bachelor and Master of Laws Degrees from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife in 1989 and 1992 respectively. In 1991, he began his teaching career in Obafemi Awolowo University as a Junior Trainee Fellow; rose through the ranks to the position of Lecturer 1 and served as an Acting Head, Department of Business Law in 1997. He demonstrated exemplary vision and leadership during the early years in his career, by coordinating a crop of six dynamic young lecturers to publish in 1998, the first book on Legal Methods in Nigeria, titled: Introduction to Nigerian Legal Methods. The book has remained the leading introductory legal text, in Nigerian Universities and the West African sub region.

In searching for specialisation and career advancement, Prof Sanni transferred his service to UNILAG in 1999, where his career has flourished. In 2003, he won the prestigious Fulbright Fellowship for foreign scholars, a 10-month Fellowship at the International Tax Programme of Beasley School of Law, Temple University, Philadelphia, USA. He was also appointed a Research Fellow of the Institute of International Law and Policy of the same University, during the same period. In 2016, he had the singular honour of being simultaneously appointed as a Professor of Commercial Law and occupier of a Professorial Chair endowed by Lagos State in the University of Lagos for the Advancement of Taxation and Fiscal Matters. This has earned him the sobriquet of “a Double Professor”, the first in UNILAG.

Prof Sanni has served the Federal Government of Nigeria in different capacities as a professional. He was the Chairman of the National Tax Policy Review Committee (NTPRC) in 2016 and currently a member of the Presidential Fiscal Policy Tax Reform Committee under the Chairmanship of Mr Taiwo Oyedele. He maintains work life balance, through sporting and social interactions. He is a member of Ikoyi Club 1938, Octagon 90, FS Club, Ife Recreation Club, House of Commons, Science Boys, and UNILAG Staff Club. He is a child of God, and in a blessed union with Princess Olusola Amoke Sanni.