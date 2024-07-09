A’Ibom  Police Boss Warns Officers, Men against Unprofessional Conduct

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, has cautioned officers and men of the Command against unprofessional conduct, stressing that the Command will not hesitate in dealing with anyone involved in misconducts and unprofessional acts.

The commissioner gave the warning at the end of his tour of the 31 local government areas of the state, including the Area Commands, Divisions and Formations. Interacting with officers and men of the Command, he assured them of management’s commitment in pursuing their welfare, urging them to continue to conduct themselves professionally.

Ayilara assured communities in the state that the Command under his leadership would continue to work towards safeguarding the rights of the citizens by the already established Police Complaint Response Unit within the Command.

The state Police Boss solicited the support of the local government chairmen and stakeholders in curbing crimes in the state

He maintained that the police in the state under his Command would continue to design and deploy strategic security measures to prevent crime in Akwa Ibom State.

Ayilara, who reiterated his commitment in providing security for lives and property in the state, said his doors are always open for constructive criticism and contributions from the citizens and public spirited individuals in the state as he is in the state not as a master but a servant poised to serve diligently.

He explained that the purpose of this tour was to assess the conditions of the divisions, engage with stakeholders, deepen local intelligence and also meet with members of the communities in the state.

Accordingly, CP Ayilara called for strategic partnership from all stakeholders towards the prevention of crime in the state.