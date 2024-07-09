Abiodun Gives Marching Order for Completion of Denro/Ishashi/Akute Road

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday gave a matching order to the contractor handling the construction of Denro-Ishashi-Akute road to ensure the completion of the project within two weeks.

The governor also disclosed that work would begin on the Alagbole-Ajuwon and Akute-Ajuwon roads in Ifo Local Government Area of the state soon.

Other roads, whose contracts are to be awarded soon include Hercules Giwa (Oke Aro Rd), some section of Akute- Ijoko road, and the road leading to Yakoyo. The governor, who made this known during an on-the-spot assessment of roads in the local government area, assured residents of the area that his administration would also construct a brand new Primary Health Care Centre for them.

Abiodun said the construction of the Denro-Ishashi-Akute road started almost three years ago, adding that the contractor must mobilise to site immediately and ensure the completion of the project in two weeks.

He recalled his promise to ensure equitable provision of infrastructures across the state, adding that this is being followed religiously.

The governor said his administration has ensured that road construction is evenly spread across the 20 local government areas in the state.

According to him, “My pledge is that I have come here today to see things for myself. There are two roads that are considerably important to our people.

“First of all, I have given the contractor a matching order that the Denro-Ishashi-Akute road to be completed in the next two weeks, asphalt and the bridge.

“I want to assure you all that it is your time now. It is your right. You voted for us. I am a promise keeping governor. I will not make empty promises.

“Now, within the next two weeks, maximum three weeks, active construction will start on Alagbole-Ajuwon and Akute-Ajuwon roads.

“Today, here, we’ve reconstructed Olusegun Osoba-Toyin Street, Denro-Ishashi-Akute is under construction. We have so many other roads we’ve constructed here. But because there is so much deficit in the infrastructural development in this area, at times, it appears as if we are not reconstructing them as fast as they want us to.

“The Primary Health Care Centre here will be reconstructed. I have told Hon. Fola Salami and the Commissioner (health) to look for a land for me here because I will build a new one for you. I want to build a brand new Primary Health Care Centre that is befitting for Ajuwon-Alagbole-Akute.”

Abiodun, while noting that his administration owes everyone equitable infrastructure development, added that the deficit that he met on the assumption of office made him wonder what the previous administrations were doing.

Noting that although the past administration had very good intentions for the people of the state, Abiodun, however, bemoaned why projects were abandoned after structures had been demolished and single carriageways were turned into dual carriageways,

He said: “When I assumed office on the May 29, 2019, the deficit that we met was such that we began to wonder what the previous administration was doing.

“In some instances, they appear to have good intentions, they go to the roads, they demolished houses, roads that should not be more than a single carriageway, they turned them to dual carriageway By so doing, they removed all the asphalt that was there serving the people and abandoned these roads.

“We inherited quite a lot of these roads. Some of those roads are federal roads, and you know our people cannot differentiate between federal and state. They will geo-locate their pains where and when they are feeling it.”