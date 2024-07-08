SON Mulls Review of Energy Consumption for Imported ACs to Improve Living Standard

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has announced that reviewing Nigeria’s Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for air conditioners will significantly improve the living standard on Nigerians and drive industrialisation.

The organisation stated that revising the existing standards to align with international benchmarks would enhance energy efficiency and promote climate-friendly air conditioners in Nigeria.



Assistant Director And Senior Group Head of the electrical electronic department at SON, Ismaila Lawal, made the assertion during a technical workshop for AC manufacturers, importers, assembly companies, installers and other stakeholders.

It was done in collaboration with Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and with financial support from the Clean Cooling Collaborative (CCC) in Nigeria.



He highlighted the importance of aligning Nigeria’s standards with international ones.

“We have participated at the international level where these standards are being reviewed, so we need to domesticate them in Nigeria. This ensures that whether the air conditioners are locally manufactured or imported, they meet the international standard.



“We review standards when there is a government policy change or advancement in technology. The old air conditioners consume a lot of energy and electricity and for the sake of energy management, we need to update these standards to ensure Nigeria is not left behind and not turned into a dumping ground.

“It is crucial to ensure manufacturers, importers, and all stakeholders comply with these standards once approved. This includes protecting the environment by regulating the refrigerants used in ACs,” he added.



Discussing the implementation process of the revised MEPS for ACs, Lawal mentioned that the reviewed standards will be submitted to the SON Director-General, who will then present them to the SON governing council for approval.

Deputy Director of the energy transition and linkages unit at ECN, Samaila Zaku explained that the review of AC MEPS for Nigeria was driven by the impact of climate change and the role of energy in exacerbating it.

“ACs are significant energy consumers. Using efficient ones will reduce energy consumption and help save the environment,” he stated.

The workshop aimed to create awareness among manufacturers, producers, importers and assembly companies about the revised standards.