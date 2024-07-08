NSSEC Partners American Mission on Exchange Programmes

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) in pursuit of revitalising the Senior Secondary Education has partnered American Mission on teachers training, exchange programmes and curriculum enhancement.

Other areas of collaboration include capacity building and institutional strengthening leadership training, research and innovation, policy development, language and cultural studies, as well as health and wellbeing.



Executive Secretary of NSSEC, Dr. Iyela Ajayi, while presenting his submission, highlighted that STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programmes will receive a robust improvement through the provision of resources, expertise, and technology that the partnership seems to give.

He said in terms of cultural exchange, the collaboration will implement student exchange programmes to promote cultural understanding and global citizenship, adding that these can be include short-term exchanges, summer camps, and virtual exchange opportunities among others.



“These are workshops and seminars on modern teaching methodologies, classroom management techniques and sharing of best practices and innovative approaches as well as teacher exchange programmes where educators from both countries can observe and participate in each other’s educational systems, fostering cross-cultural understanding and professional growth will be extensively explored.



“Technical support in developing inclusive education strategies to accommodate learners with diverse learning needs and facilitate academic exchange programmes that allow students to experience different educational environments, participate in joint projects, and build international networks,” he said.

Also, the partnership, he said, will extend to data collection and analysis that will inform educational policy and practice and leveraging on data to identify areas for improvement and success stories.