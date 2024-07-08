Musawa Celebrates Cultural Exchange at ‘Blue Africa’ Exhibition

Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has hailed the cultural exchange between Nigeria and Spain, highlighting the shared histories and creative expressions that unite the two nations.

The minister made this known at the unveiling of the “Blue Africa: Stories Woven in Indigo” exhibition which took place at the Nike Art Gallery in Abuja at the weekend.



The exhibition was coordinated by the Embassy of Spain, Nigeria, in collaboration with the National Museum of Anthropology and Mamah Gallery Spain, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, and Nike Arts Gallery in Nigeria, Abuja



It showcased the beauty and significance of indigo dye in African textile traditions, a system by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Nkem Anibeze, said.

Musawa, who was represented by the Director of Entertainment and Creative Economy, Mrs Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu, described the exhibition as a journey through time and space and commended the Embassy of Spain for its dedication to cultural diplomacy.

“This exhibition is a celebration of the profound cultural exchange between Nigeria and Spain, as well as the West African Sub-region. It highlights the rich tapestry of our shared histories, traditions, and creative expressions.



“Blue Africa: Stories Woven in Indigo is more than just an exhibition of art; it is a journey through time and space, a dialogue between the past and the present. It showcases the intricate techniques and the profound symbolism of indigo dyeing, a craft that has been passed down through generations.

“The collaboration between the Embassy of Spain and the Nike Art Gallery is a testament to the power of cultural diplomacy. It underscores the importance of fostering mutual understanding and respect through the arts. I wish to commend the Embassy of Spain for its dedication to promoting cultural exchange and for recognizing the value of Nigerian art and artists,” Musawa said.



The minister also recognised the contributions of Chief Nike Okundaye, a renowned artist and mentor, whose indigo works are featured prominently in the exhibition.

“ I am proud that a living human treasure, our distinguished mother and mentor Chief Nike Monica Davies Okundaye’s indigo works are a prominent feature at this exhibition hosted in her gallery. This exhibition also reminds us of the interconnectedness and diversity of our world, where the exchange of ideas and traditions enriches our societies.



“I am deeply committed to supporting initiatives that celebrate our rich cultural heritage and promote the arts as a vital component of our national identity.

“ It is through exhibitions like Blue Africa that we can inspire future generations, preserve our traditions, and continue to tell our stories in ways that resonate with people around the world,” the statement added.

The exhibition is ongoing till August 4 and opens at 3 pm daily.