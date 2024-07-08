LP Targets over 400,000 New Members in Ebonyi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Labour Party(LP) has disclosed that the party was targeting over 400,000 new members in its registration drives in the state.

The stakeholders of the party in the state noted that a united LP shall pursue with vigour the conversion and registration of new members into the party at the right and designated time.

In a communique issued at the conclusion of an expanded stakeholders’ meeting in Abakaliki which was convened by the 2024 Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate of the party, Hon. Linus Abaa-Okorie and other members of the National Transition Committee, the party also resolved that the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi remains the national leader of the party.

According to them “the members of the National Transition Committee (NTC) of the LP, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo; Rt. Hon. Linus Okorie and Dr. Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh convened the expanded stakeholders briefing with a view to informing members of the LP, Ebonyi State Chapter, about future political activities of the emerging LP including mobilisation of new members and registration.”

“The members of the NTC also shared details of 2023 post-election reviews conducted by the National and State Working Committees at the party.

Consequently, the stakeholders resolved as follows: that His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi remains the National Leader of the LP in Nigeria.”

“That Mr. Peter Obi is bestowed with the appropriate competences to salvage the Nigerian economy from its declining fortunes. Stakeholders observed the need to support the NTC in her bid to conduct an all-inclusive state Congresses and National convention of the LP respectively.”

“Furthermore, stakeholders urged other feuding stakeholders of the party to sheath their divisive swords in the overall interest of the LP and our target to better the lots of Nigerians.”

“That a United LP Ebonyi State Chapter shall pursue with vigour the conversion and registration of new members into the party at the right and designated time and also set a target of over 400,000 members”.

The stakeholders also adopted the 2023 governorship candidate of the party in Ebonyi state, Fidelis Nwankwo as the Leader of the LP in the state.