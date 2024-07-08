High Commission Celebrates 30 Years of Rwanda’s Liberation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Rwanda High Commission in Nigeria has celebrated the 30th anniversary of its liberation, known as Kwibohora 30.

The celebration marked a significant moment in Rwanda’s history, as it symbolises the end of genocide and the defeat of the oppressive regime that orchestrated it on July 4, 1994.

This year’s theme, “Rwanda’s Journey Continues”, signifies the ongoing efforts towards national reconciliation, justice, economic prosperity and social development.

Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Christophe Bazivamo while stating that his country has made remarkable progress in many areas, said the journey towards building a prosperous and unified nation is still ongoing.

He however reflected on the challenges Rwanda faced after gaining independence on July 1, 1962.

He said: “While we acknowledge our independence day on July 1, Kwibohora, July 4 holds a deeper significance for Rwandans as it marks the day we reclaimed our nation, our dignity and our right to chart our own path.

“We honour the resilience of the Rwandan people and the bravery of the Rwandan Patriotic Army, highlighting their sacrifices in the struggle for freedom and peace.

“We express gratitude to those who fought for Rwanda’s liberation and honoured the heroes who laid down their lives for a free and united Rwanda.”

He added that true liberation involves healing, reconciliation and rebuilding, stating that: “Rwanda’s innovative approach to justice, including initiatives like the Gacaca courts and the “Ndi Umunyarwanda” programme, has played a crucial role in healing the wounds of the past and fostering national unity.

“Today, Rwanda stands stronger and more united than ever before. Significant progress has been made in reducing poverty, expanding access to healthcare and education, and empowering women.

“With an impressive annual economic growth rate of 7 per cent, Rwanda has emerged as a key investment destination in Africa.

“We want to invite individuals to #VisitRwanda through #RwandAir to explore the country’s natural beauty, diverse wildlife and vibrant culture.

“For investors, Rwanda offers a supportive business environment and a government committed to facilitating growth and development.”

The envoy also acknowledged the valuable collaborations with nations like Nigeria that had contributed to Rwanda’s progress, while expressing gratitude for the partnerships that had supported Rwanda’s development and emphasised the importance of strengthening those relationships for mutual benefit.

In his remarks, Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar commended the people of Rwanda on their liberation, growth and achievements over the past three decades.

Tuggar, who was represented by a director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Safiu Olaniyan, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Rwanda and strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the raffle draw that was opened to all attendees, two lucky persons won complimentary round-trip Economy and Business air tickets to Rwanda, with many more going home with wonderful prizes.