Heritage Energy Bags Award for Education Support

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (Heritage Energy), Operator of the OML 30 Joint Venture between NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL) has bagged the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE)/ African Child Foundation’s award as the Best Education Support Oil & Gas Company of the year.

Heritage Energy and her Joint Venture Partners were presented with the award for actively supporting education through its OML 30 scholarships and Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

Highlighting Heritage Energy’s huge support for education over the years, it was disclosed that more than 11,000 scholarship payments of over N620,000,000 have been made to host community scholars between 2019 and 2023. Additionally, a total of 495 Nigerian university students have benefited from industrial training opportunities, receiving stipends over N65,000,000 cumulatively for the same period.

This is a testament to the dedication of Heritage Energy to the well-being of its host communities.

In setting the tone for the awards, the Vice Chancellor of FUPRE, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh said the awardees were picked through a competitive and diligent nomination process.

The Vice Chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Mrs. Doris Ogoleka, said the awardees have made noticeable impacts in the society, hence the awards. Congratulating them, she said: “This should be a wake-up call for the awardees to do more” and requested that more FUPRE graduands should be engaged by the awardees in the future.

In receiving the award on behalf of HEOSL, General Manager, Government, Joint Ventures and External Relations, Mr. Adesola Adebawo, thanked the award governing council for finding the company worthy of the recognition.

Speaking to newsmen after receiving the award, Mr. Adebawo said: “It is very gratifying for Heritage Energy to be recognised by FUPRE for the noble roles we have played both in the communities and in the educational institutions”.

Continuing, the General Manager who was accompanied to the event by General Manager, Legal and Company Secretary, Barrister Chisa Otokpa; Director Operations, Lon Mahan, and, Head Community Relations, Prince Jeremiah Oharisi said: “We as an organisation (Heritage Energy) feel honoured, appreciated and it is an endorsement of the quality of our leadership and the recognition of the caring heart our organisation has.”

He added that Heritage Energy is always ready for collaboration with its host communities for development; pointing out that there is no development that can take place in a chaotic environment.

The epoch-making event, which was witnessed by principal officers and staff of FUPRE and the team from African Child Foundation, also witnessed the presentation of awards in different categories to Tantita Security, First Hydrocarbon (FHN), Librod Energy, Well Fluid Energy Services, International Energy Services among others.