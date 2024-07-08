EU Offers Postgraduate Scholarships to 142 Young Nigerians Under Erasmus+ Programme

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The European Union has offered postgraduate scholarships to 142 young Nigerians in top European universities in the 2024-25 academic session, under its flagship educational programme, Erasmus+.

Nigeria with this number, retains its number one spot among beneficiaries of the EU postgraduate scholarships in Africa for the 6th year, as well as a place among the top five recipient countries globally.



At a pre-departure orientation organised for the scholarship awardees in Abuja, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Samuela Isopi, underlined the significance of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) programme, now in its 20th year, with its highly transformative impact on individuals, higher education institutions, and countries both within and outside of the EU.



The 142 Nigerian EMJMD awardees are among the initial batch of beneficiaries, announced by the organisers of the programme in Brussels. The number is likely to increase. Most of awardees will start their Erasmus plus journey in September 2024. The pre-departure orientation aimed to provide the recipients with hands-on tips on how to make the best of the immense opportunities inherent in the prestigious scholarship.



The programmes that will run for 12-24 months, with each beneficiary studying in at least three different universities in as many countries within and outside the EU during the period.

The Nigerian awardees have been admitted into some of the most in-demand cutting-edge programmes including: Renewables-based Power Systems, Chemical Innovation and Regulation, Public Health in Disasters, Bio refinery, European MSc in Marine Environment 2030, Soils science, Systems for Sustainable Engineering, Sustainable Mineral and Metal Processing Engineering, Sustainable Ship and Shipping – and several more.



On the successful completion of the programme, an EMJMD scholar will receive a master degree to be jointly awarded by a consortium of universities, in the framework of the EMJMD programme – a key component of Erasmus+.



Over the last two decades, Erasmus Mundus has brought together top universities from all over the EU and beyond to jointly organise excellent Master’s courses, merging the best parts of each national programme to form a new, integrated and unique international study programme. The programme offers a unique appeal to prospective students, with its high academic standards, unparalleled mobility paths and attractive financial support.



The EU has been ramping up support to Nigeria’s higher education sector through its key funding programmes – Erasmus+ in the higher education sector, and Horizon Europe for research and innovation.

Erasmus+ offers many opportunities apart from its flagship scholarship programmes: it supports mobility and short stays in Europe for researchers, students and staff, capacity-building of universities and TVET institutions through joint projects with sister European institutions, etc. Horizon Europe offers opportunities for Nigeria-based researchers and research institutions, in particular through the “Africa Initiative II”, which is addressed to African scientists.



The EU’s support for education in Nigeria aligns to national objectives and focuses on equitable access to quality education and teacher training. In its education sector support, the EU works with the governments of Kano, Sokoto, Jigawa, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Oyo, Katsina, Enugu and Plateau states.

The projects aim at strengthening the education system, increase the use of digital technology for teaching, learning and system management, and mainstream green skills and knowledge by investing EUR 45.4 million, in total during, 2021-2027 in the education projects.