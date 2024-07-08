Edo Govt, BRACED Commission Chart New Course for Public Service Transformation



Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

In a bold move to address the challenges of today and chart a clear path of action for the future, the BRACED Commission, in partnership with the Edo State Government, hosted a strategy retreat for all Heads of Service of the BRACED an acronym for Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River Edo and Delta States, at the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) which ended at the weekend in Benin-City, capital of the state.



The Strategy Retreat themed “Leadership in the Public Sector: Strengthening Public Institutions,” was inaugurated by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In his opening remarks, Governor Obaseki highlighted Edo State’s audacious institutional reforms and the transition from analog operations to E-governance.

He urged the heads of service to learn from each other and to strengthen public services in the region by leveraging technology, building capacity, and embracing new ways of working.



The retreat featured several notable and distinguished speakers who provided valuable insights and strategies for public service enhancement.

The chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Professor Tunji Olaopa, delivered an enlightening presentation on “Strategic Leadership in the Civil Service – Challenges, Opportunities,” followed by the convener Ambassador Joe Keshi, who moderated a session with all the heads of service.



During this session, participants agreed to draft the “Benin Declaration,” a roadmap for public services in the BRACED States over the next three years.

Dr. Joe Abah explored the topic of “Harnessing the Power of Innovation in the Public Sector,” and keynote speaker Mr. Steve Oronsaye, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, gave a thought-provoking lecture on the “Role of Permanent Secretaries in Changing Political Dynamics.”

He shared practical insights and challenged public sector change leaders to transcend the known traditional bureaucratic skills and acumen to enable public servants navigate their roles as experts, regulators and engagers.



Dr. Anthony Osa Okungbowa, Head of Service, Edo State, presented a forward-thinking paper on “Digitizing the Civil and Public Service in the BRACED Region – The Edo Story,” followed by practical insights from Issa Aremu, the Director General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) in Ilorin, on “Building High Performing Teams and Teamwork in the Public Sector.”



This transformative strategy retreat was facilitated by the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy. Precious Imuwahen Ajoonu, the Director General of JOOPSA, anchored a crucial team bonding session, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and peer learning across the region.

She underscored the pressing need for a transformed public service that is responsive, efficient, innovative, inclusive, and resilient, especially as the nation stands at the precipice of a new era.



This landmark retreat marks a significant step towards the transformation of public services in the BRACED region.

Dignitaries at the occasion which included the first governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who commended JOOPSA for raising the bar in the upskilling of civil and public servants in Nigeria and setting a standard for excellence in public service delivery.