  • Monday, 8th July, 2024

CBN Urges FintechNGR to Establish Governance Structures for Regulatory Compliance

Business | 18 mins ago

Emma Okonji

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has advised Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR) to work closely with stakeholders to operate within regulatory provisions, facilitate compliance, and establish robust risk management frameworks and governance structures.  

Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability at CBN, Philip Ikeazor, gave the advice while receiving a team of FintechNGR, led by its President, Ade Bajomo, at the CBN headquarters in Abuja recently. 

Bajomo led a team from the Association’s Governing Council to engage with the CBN and to chart the way forward in light of the recent developments in the Nigerian Fintech sector, aimed at strengthening the sector.

Receiving the Fintech team, Ikeazor commended FintechNGR’s active advocacy efforts that have significantly improved the fintech ecosystem in Nigeria, and emphasised the need for the association to facilitate compliance, and establish robust risk management frameworks and governance structures.

“The Central Bank understands the critical roles of Fintechs in driving financial inclusion to the last mile. Our efforts are geared towards helping Fintechs become more attractive to investors and achieve greater success,” Ikeazor stated.

During the meeting, Bajomo noted that while stakeholders would strive to comply with regulatory requirements, they sometimes face challenges beyond their control. According to Bajomo, “The common understanding within our ecosystem is that compliance makes the environment safer for all to innovate, scale, and collaborate. FintechNGR will ensure the co-creation of a support structure with the CBN to enhance compliance.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.