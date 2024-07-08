Army Honours Air Peace Chairman, Alex Onyeama, for Outstanding Support, Service

Chinedu Eze in Lagos and Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Chairman of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema,has been recognised by the Nigerian Army with the prestigious award for “Outstanding Support/Service to the Nigerian Army” at the 2024 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.



Onyema, who is known for his commitment to peace and reconciliation, spearheaded the end of violence in the Niger Delta during the restive campaign against oil production and recently introduced Priority Boarding Policy for Nigeria’s military personnel – both serving and retired in the airline, as a way of honouring them for the huge sacrifices they make for the nation.



The event held at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment in Jos, Plateau State, weekend, and in attendance were the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, and the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas.



According to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, the award was in recognition of Onyema’s continuous use of his airline and other enterprises to contribute to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and his outstanding service to the nation and humanity in general.

When Air Peace was established in 2014, Onyema announced a special initiative, a rebate to support Nigerian military personnel. Officers of the Nigerian military were offered flights at a reduced fare of 10,000 naira.



In 2022, Air Peace further demonstrated its commitment to honouring military personnel by introducing a priority boarding policy for military officers, acknowledging their invaluable service to the country.

“It is our way of saying thank you for all they are doing for the country,” Onyema stated, highlighting his dedication to motivating and supporting the nation’s military.

In September 2023, Onyema pledged to introduce rebates on flight tickets for retired officers of the Nigerian military during his conferment with a Doctor of Management Science Degree by the Nigerian Defence Academy at its 33rd Convocation Ceremony in Kaduna.

They noted that Onyema’s unwavering support for the Nigerian military and his substantial contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic development continue to inspire and significantly impact the nation, reflecting his dedication as a Pan-Nigerian nationalist.

Police to Unveil Green Initiative

The Hierarchy of the Nigeria Police, has said it hadconcluded arrangements to unveil a groundbreaking sustainable development programme, code-named, “Nigeria Police Green Initiative (NPGI).”

The idea, it said, was designed to enhance the operational efficiency and capacity of the Nigeria Police Force, as part of the drive by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to improve policing services in the country.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that NPGI would be unveiled officially, tomorrow, July 9, 2024, at the Nigeria Police Resource Centre in Jabi, Abuja.

Adejobi said the NPGI aimed to integrate green innovative solutions into policing operations, to support the renewed hope and economic reformation plan of President Bola Tinubu in bolstering efforts to fight crime, maintain law and order, and accord significant corporate social responsibilities to Nigerians with a view to solidifying the cooperation between the police and various communities.

The theme of the launch, he said, was “Leveraging Climate Mitigation and Adaptation for Increasing the Operational Efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force and Socio-economic Development of Nigeria.”

DSS: Citizens Central to National Security

The Department of State Service (DSS), has said citizens were central to national security management.

The Service, also noted that it was not ignorant of the fact that there were agencies created to manage security, but the people were the fulcrum of national security management, because the security agencies needed their buy-in, and support to succeed.

Responding to question on the role of DSS in tackling terrorism, financial crimes and other emerging security threats across Nigeria, at the monthly NSA Strategic Communication Interagency Policy Committe PressConference in Abuja, spokesperson of the service, Peter Afunanya, called on all Nigerians to join hands in the fight against insecurity.

According to him, “It is not a case of we vs them, it is not when a security man dies, every one wants to celebrate it or when we are attacked people think that we are not careful enough.

“So, we need the collaboration, and support of the people, in terms of sharing information and intelligence with us and that way, our nation will overcome the challenges of insecurity.

“But if we always feel that the people do not have a contribution to make in the security management and we leave it in the hands of security, then we may be having more problems.”