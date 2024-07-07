Ooni of Ife’s 50 Mind-blowing Projects at 50

All his life, he has believed that he was born into the earth primarily to impact life.

Just like the saying of Jackie Robinson, the late American baseball player, the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, believes that “a life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives’’

This, the tall and handsome monarch has always had at the back of his mind, even before he ascended the throne of his forefathers. He’s always had a well-laid plan to leave indelible marks upon the sands of time.

Luckily, Providence has been good to him, and he has no reason to renege on his youthful vows to impact humanity.

Society Watch gathered that one of the most respected monarchs in Africa has promised to roll out 50 projects in commemoration of his 50th birthday in October this year. If you think these projects are all situated in Yorubaland, you are mistaken. It was revealed that they are scattered all over the country.

Again, these 50 legacy and outstanding projects cut across all sectors of the economy. From education to health services to youth empowerment and intervention As further hinted, from now until the birthday, which is on Thursday, October 17, 2024, it will be an avalanche of projects.

One of those impressive legacy projects is an ultramodern purpose-built private hospital, tucked away in Lekki, Lagos. It was unveiled last Monday. The facility, Equity Health Group, which will be opened to the public, will be launched officially on July 15 and 16, 2024.

It is a pioneering healthcare conglomerate dedicated to transforming the landscape of healthcare delivery, with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality medical services globally, fostering wellness and medical excellence within communities.