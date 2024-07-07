Dele Momodu Intervenes in Davido, Sophia’s Battle over Child’s Custody 

Sunday Ehigiator

Renowned journalist and uncle to Sophia Momodu, Dele Momodu, has weighed in on the ongoing custody battle between his niece, Sophia, and popular musician, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, over their nine-year-old daughter.

In a statement released yesterday on his Instagram account, Momodu expressed his disappointment and surprise at the turn of events, revealing that he had previously been unaware of any custody issues between the two.

Recounting his efforts to facilitate an amicable resolution, including a video call with Davido and Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, as well as his discussions with Davido’s father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, Momodu emphasised that the issues at hand were primarily related to financial support and accommodation for the child, rather than joint custody.

According to him, “My opinion is that the absence of camaraderie between David and Sophia has caused this debacle. I have cautioned repeatedly that their daughter must not be allowed to suffer or be treated like a second-class child. David’s global status makes this imperative.

“Sophia allowed David access to their daughter provided she has her nanny around 24/7. The nine-year-old herself made this request and I believe this should be favourably considered and accepted. My grandniece had been released to go out with her cousins on several occasions.

“The governor’s daughter, Nike, was at Sophia’s house with the governor’s grandson last Christmas Day, even though there wasn’t ample notice and she still granted access.

“Two months ago, the governor’s son, Sina Rambo, requested a play date between the kids and Sophia rented out a children’s place in Victoria Island for them to spend hours together.

“The only time she couldn’t join her father’s family was when her grandfather requested to go on vacation with her for three weeks last year, as the notice was too short, and Sophia had already paid for their trips, due to lack of communication between the parents.

“The court yesterday referred the case for possible settlement by the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) section of the court during Settlement Week and I strongly advise that David (and Sophia) engage truly with the process as opposed to making harmful and irreversible statements on social media, which not only violate the law but the interest of their child.

“I have in the past nine years tried my best to ensure amicable resolution of disputes and encouraged both parents to have a proper structure put in place for the welfare of their daughter.

“It is important to note that Sophia did not instigate this court action and is only seeking to protect their daughter and ensure that there is a structured, safe and sustainable manner in which father and child can engage with each other.

“The vitriolic rhetoric in the media should be avoided by all means as this only further inflames what is already a traumatic experience for all parties involved, especially the child in question,” Momodu explained.

Momodu in his letter, urged both parties to prioritise their daughter’s wellbeing and engage in the alternative dispute resolution process, warning against harmful statements on social media that may violate the law and exacerbate the situation.

He emphasised the importance of a structured and sustainable arrangement for the child’s benefit.