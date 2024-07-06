  • Saturday, 6th July, 2024

NEDC’s Rapid Response Projects Bring Hope to Adamawa Communities

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Daji Sani in Yola

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has recorded significant success with its Rapid Response Intervention projects in Adamawa State, bringing relief to communities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.
Mr. Mathew Madziga, a farmer from Madagali LGA, testified that the Farmers Benefit from Agricultural Inputs he received from NEDC have yielded tremendous results, enabling him to cultivate five hectares of farmland. He expressed gratitude to NEDC for the empowerment, which has helped him and other farmers in the area.
The NEDC was also able to address water scarcity in most of the areas affected by the onslaughts of Boko Haram and areas that have water challenges through consultants and research in the state.
Mallam Usman Yakubu, a resident of Yola South, praised NEDC for providing a solar-powered borehole that supplies water to the community, addressing the challenge of water scarcity.
For infrastructure development, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, inspected ongoing projects in Adamawa State, including a dilapidated bridge in Madagali, which the commission has undertaken to reconstruct.

He assured that priority would be given to completing ongoing projects, including the construction of a gate to the already constructed  access road to the College of Education in Hong and Staff quarters by the NEDC for the institution.

The Provost of the college, Professor Yusuf  Baha, said the reconstruction of the access road to the College of Education in Hong has assisted the college greatly.

