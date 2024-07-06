Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim: A Minister’s Commitments to Welfare of Nasarawa People

By Yusuf Abdulkadri

Throughout history, women have played vital roles in holding their communities together, often carrying the weight of responsibility on their shoulders. Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles, these women have demonstrated unwavering strength, resilience, and dedication to the well-being of those around them.

One of such women is the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, State, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who represents the good people of Nasarawa in the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As a minister, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has been delivering her mandate which has reflected in the goodwill enjoyed by the President as the first female Police minister.

Apart from her deliverables, the Minister is always at the beck and call of her people in the state knowing full well that sovereignty and legitimacy emanates from the people.

Some of the key contributions to her communities since taking appointive position in government include the following: Provided scholarship opportunities to indigenes of the State for both local and international graduate and postgraduate studies; Created employment opportunities for women and youth at federal government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies; Support the enlistment of Nasarawa State indigenes into the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil in Kano State; and Empowerment of over 500 women and youth in skill acquisition in Nasarawa State for self reliance.

Other recent achievements in the last one year in her Policy leadership role as the Minister of State for Police Affairs include leading an ambitious Renewed Hope Police Reform program to strengthen internal security in Nigeria; Supporting a fast-tracked delivery of the National Criminal Data Fusion Center (NCDFC) for the Nigeria Police Force, which is at advanced stage of completion; Championing a strategic shift towards community policing to improve overall safety and security of our communities; Secured commitment on technical assistance and funding from various partners locally and internationally for strengthening the NPF; and launched the Young and Secure Project in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, to build trust and promote the relationship between the youth and the Police.

Minister Imaan has demonstrated unwavering commitment, compassion, and kindness, inspiring countless individuals and transforming lives.

Her selflessness is evident in her tireless efforts to support the less privileged, promote education, and foster community development. Her door is always open, offering a listening ear and a helping hand to those in need. Her leadership has brought people together, bridging gaps and promoted unity.

Through her initiatives, she has empowered young minds, supported families, and uplifted the community’s spirit. Her selflessness is a beacon of hope, reminding us that one person can make a difference.

There are plans for more empowerment in Nasarawa Eggon, Keffi, NASARAWA, Lafia, among others.

The people have always felt the kindness of this great woman and hardly will she turn anyone down as long as your requests are genuine and within the ambit of what she can do.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s position as Minister of State, Police Affairs also limits what she can do in terms of publicity. As a trained security and Human Resources personnel, majority of her exchanges with the people are discreet just as she is bound by her office to be diplomatic especially on matters of security.

But she has consistently lifted many especially women and youths from the state and have on many occasions assisted them to be self sufficient.

Not much can be captured in this piece because of confidentiality but the individual guests, groups that daily throng her office and the number of appreciation plaques that decorate her office are testament to the fact that her kind gestures are appreciated by the people.

As a minister, just last week, Nasarawa had the privilege of hosting the second edition of the nationwide community policing town hall meeting which was widely attended. The occasion was also preceded by a huge empowerment to the people by the Minister with the communities dancing and praising her for uplifting them.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim is a strong advocate of fostering inclusivity and diversity. She encourages representation, participation, and equal opportunities for all segments of the community. She builds relationships, listens to concerns, and responds to needs, ensuring that the community feels heard and valued.

She will do more for her people and her lager constituents, Nigeria, by implementing policy frameworks that will position the Nigerian Police Force as the best in Africa.

*Abdulkadri writes from Lafia, Nasarawa State