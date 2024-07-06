Gov Eno Presents ARISE Compassionate Homes’ Beneficiaries their Buildings, Medical Care

Beneficiaries of the ARISE Compassionate Homes in Etinan Federal Constituency on Friday, received their homes from Governor Umo Eno, with directives to undergo comprehensive medical checks at the expense of the state government.

Handing over the buildings, at Afia Nsit 1 in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area; Ikot Akpabio in Etinan Local Government Area; and Ikot Ekpene Udo in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, respectively, Governor Umo Eno noted that without good health, the homes will not make any sense to the beneficiaries, hence the need for them to get necessary medical care and live in good health.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the Governor directed the transition chairmen and House members of the respective local government areas, to ensure the beneficiaries meet with the Commissioner for Health, on Monday, for comprehensive tests and treatments, as may be necessary.

Governor Eno, who gave the documents of the homes, including N500,000 business support grant to the respective beneficiaries, maintained that the facilities were proof of divine help, and charged the people to put their hope and trust in God, and not on man, stressing that it is only God, who could move man to render help to his fellow man.

While expressing appreciation to the stakeholders and supporters from the different councils, Governor Eno reiterated that the selection process of the beneficiaries was purely on merit, and not on politic consideration or ‘man know man’ basis.

At Afia Nsit 1, the Transition Chairman of Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, Hon. Otobong Aaron, thanked the Governor for coming to such an interior area to fulfil his campaign promise.

Conveying the gratitude of Nsit Ibom people to Governor Eno, she pledged continuous support for the ARISE Agenda, and donated a deep freezer and food items to the Nsit Ibom beneficiary.

In Etinan Local Government Area, the Transition Chairman, Mr. Uko Umoh, averred that the gift of the home will elongate the lifespan of the beneficiary.

Mr. Umo, who prayed for more of God’s grace on the Governor, for him to continue to impact the less privileged, solicited that the same gesture be extended to the Paramount Ruler of Etinan Local Government Area, whose abode, he said, is in a dilapidated condition.

The council transition chairman, supported the beneficiary with a TV set, cooking gas, beddings and cash gift.

On his part, the Transition Chairman of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, Arch. Iniobong Orok, extolled the compassionate nature of Governor Eno, which he said is touching and making lives better across the state through the ARISE Compassionate Homes initiative.

Announcing the donation of a TV set, bedding, and a cash gift, Arch. Orok observed that the ARISE Homes were in addition to many other life-touching projects of Pastor Eno’s administration.

While giving an overview of the projects in the three local government areas, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Humanitarian Services, Prince Umoekpo, explained that the homes were two-bedroom bungalows, fully furnished, with external kitchens attached. According to him, the buildings are complete with 24-hour solar power supply and water.

In their separate responses, the beneficiaries, Mrs. Bassey-awan Daniel of Afia Nsit 1; Mrs. Affiong David of Ikot Akpabio; and Mrs. Nkereuwem Umoren of Ikot Ekpene Udo, expressed their profound gratitude to Governor Eno and his team, for discovering them and putting shelter over their heads.

They prayed for God’s blessings on the Governor, his family and the State.

At the three council areas, stakeholders, ranging from the paramount rulers, village heads, political leaders, House members, women leaders, and others, who gave cash donations, also presented goodwill messages, thanking the Governor for his benevolence, and pledged their continuous to the ARISE Agenda of Pastor Eno’s administration.