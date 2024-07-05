Wike: I Don’t Need to Seek Permission from Anybody on What Project to Embark Upon

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

In a cryptic message, suspected to be for the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said he did not need the approval of anyone before embarking on any project.



Kingibe had recently on a national television programme, accused Wike of sidelining her and not having the interests of FCT residents at heart.

However, yesterday, at the flag-off of Kwaita-Yebu Road in Kwali Area Council expected to cost N7billion, Wike, who without mentioning names, said he only owed President Bola Tinubu explanation, but not anybody.



“For those who are ignorant and don’t know what to say, that we are only doing roads, please let the people know that we doing something.

“I don’t need to seek permission from anybody to tell him what projects I will embark upon. It is the person who appointed me and that is the President. So nobody can go on air and say they are not doing schools, I don’t need to come and inform you.

“I owe the people and the president. I will work with those who connect with the people. I will not work with people who do not know whom the people are,” Wike said.

The minister also accused his target person of envy and not knowing how to provide the right representation for her constituents, unlike those before her who were well grounded in local politics and remained relevant even after leaving the Red Chamber.

“There is a link in politics; people talk to people and people will understand. When there is somebody who represents you and get connected to you, would you not be happy? There are some people who represent people and do not connect to the people.

“Because they do not connect to the people, they are envious that they can’t connect to people. Instead of them to ask questions how to connect to people, they begin to envy. That is their own problem. Aduda, God will continue to bless you, continue to connect with your people.”



Wike, however, lamented that the 25 kilometres road project was abandoned for several years by contractors because of poor funding, saying only N100 million was provided for it in the FCT 2023 Budget.

The Etsu of Kwali, Mr, Luka Nizassan, thanked the minister for restoring hope with the inauguration of the project that was first awarded in 2005.