  • Friday, 5th July, 2024

Nigeria’s Sports Facilities Expert, Egbe, to Speak at Africa Football Business Summit in Kenya

Sport | 1 hour ago

Nigeria’s number one sports facilities expert, Ebi Egbe, would later this month grace Africa football business summit in Kenya as guest speaker.

Egbe a certified groundsman and FIFA licensed agent is being invited to speak based on his pedigree which is being acknowledged globally.

The letter of invitation from the organisers of the football summit reads in part…”Your extensive experience and significant contributions to the football industry, both as a former football agent and now as the Managing Director of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Ltd, make you an ideal speaker for our Summit. Your expertise in turnkey sustainable sports facilities construction and hybrid synthetic football pitch construction would be invaluable to our audience in light of the ongoing investments in sports infrastructure developments.

“We are particularly interested in having you share your knowledge on the importance of sustainable sports facilities in developing African football, innovations in hybrid synthetic football pitch construction and the role of quality infrastructure in enhancing player performance and fan experience.

Reacting to the invitation yesterday, Egbe said he would be in Nairobi for the all important summit which he noted falls in line with the vision of his company to eradicate bad pitches in Africa.

“It is a big honor to be recognized by the organizers. I will be there to share my experience with other attendees at the summit. And I am happy people are watching and acknowledging the good work we are doing at Monimichelle,” Egbe said.

Egbe’s outfit, it would be noted constructed the pitches at Enyimba stadium, Aba, Remo Stadium Ikenne, Kakanda Stadium, Katsina and the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos the venue that last weekend hosted Nigeria’s President Federation Cup final.

