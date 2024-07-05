Labour Wins UK General Election, Keir Starmer to be PM

*Sunak concedes defeat

The Labour Party has secured a landslide victory in the UK election ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

“We did it!” Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, said in his his victory speech.

Starmer will be the new prime minister.

Speaking in central London, Sir Keir said “change begins now”, adding “it feels good, I have to be honest”.

High-profile Conservative casualties include former Prime Minister Liz Truss, and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

PM Rishi Sunak has said he accepts responsibility for the Conservative Party’s catastrophic general election defeat.

“The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss,” Sunak told supporters.