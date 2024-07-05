  • Friday, 5th July, 2024

Labour Wins UK General Election, Keir Starmer to be PM

Breaking | 1 hour ago

*Sunak concedes defeat

The Labour Party has secured a landslide victory in the UK election ending 14 years of Conservative rule. 

“We did it!” Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, said in his his victory speech.

Starmer will be the new prime minister.

Speaking in central London, Sir Keir said “change begins now”, adding “it feels good, I have to be honest”.

High-profile Conservative casualties include former Prime Minister Liz Truss, and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

PM Rishi Sunak has said he accepts responsibility for the Conservative Party’s catastrophic general election defeat.

“The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss,” Sunak told supporters.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.