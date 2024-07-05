ECOWAS: Not Clear If B’Faso, Niger, Mali Considering Returning to Regional Fold

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The President of ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, yesterday disclosed that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was yet to establish a framework for negotiation with authorities in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger on their decision to withdraw their membership from the community.



Touray spoke in Abuja while officially declaring the two-day 92nd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers open.

“In spite of our entreaties in the form of softening of sanctions, invitations of the government to technical meetings and requests for meetings, we have not yet got right signals from these member states.



“We have, however, got positive response from the Republic of Guinea that has been taking part in various activities of the community and on several instances underscored unflinching commitment to ECOWAS.

“It has become evident that changes in the international system, which is significantly affecting our member states, are playing a role,” Touray said.



He further proposed a special summit towards rethinking the community’s future integration, in terms of governance, relations with external partners, values and approach to emerging issues like new technologies, social media and fake news.

Chair of Council of Ministers of ECOWAS, Yusuf Tuggar called for mutual cooperation among member states toward advancing integration and welfare of people in the sub-region.

Tuggar said that the session had become imperative to enable member states demonstrate commitment toward promoting regional cooperation, pursue shared vision for peace, progress and prosperity for the sub-region.

Tuggar said: “These deliberations will help us make informed decisions on resource allocation, policy adjustments and strategic priorities. Good informed decisions will support efforts to advance regional integration and address emerging challenges.

“As we commence deliberations on the numerous reports and memoranda, I urge all of us to engage in open and constructive dialogue. Our strength lies in our diversity and it is through the sharing of our varied perspectives and experiences that we can devise innovative solutions to our common challenges.

“Let us approach these discussions with mindset of cooperation and critical thinking, always keeping in mind the broader goal of regional integration and the welfare of our people.“

He explained that the session would look into the President’s 2024 ECOWAS Media Report, receive financial update, status of tasks assigned to community institutions and resolutions of the 35th Administration and Finance Committee.

He also considered presentations on memorandum relating to recommendations of ECOWAS Judicial Council, memorandum on implementation of ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and outcome of the 28th GIABA Ministerial Committee meeting, amongst others.

He commended Tuggar for the support and commitment by his ministry in providing necessary coordination for effective operations of ECOWAS institutions.

He decried the lack of adequate contribution by ECOWAS institutions toward tackling socio-economic, political and security issues to have hindered growth in the sub-region.

According to him, as the demand for growth increase and the community challenges become more complex, ECOWAS financial situation dwindled.

He said: “Therefore, we will be highlighting some of the challenges associated with the community levy mobilisation.

“Some of these issues are reoccurring and require urgent, and decisive action to improve the financial situation of the institutions, and enable ECOWAS respond to diverse demands of the day.”