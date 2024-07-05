It is another outstanding feat of Melee Kyari,

reckons Ade Benson

“Without promising too much, we assure you that this Project will be delivered on schedule. Our mission is to work towards delivering it by December this year. But we are confident this project will be delivered by 1st Quarter of 2025,” those were the assuring words of Mr. Melee Kyari, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation during the inspection of the ambitious Abuja-Kadunal-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.

The project which is critical to the national energy need, particularly, gas supply has become even more strategic as the nation considers other alternative cleaner sources of energy to premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol.

Mr Kyari, who said the NNPC Ltd recognises the strategic importance and enormous value of the project to Nigeria’s economy, stressed that the company was bankrolling the project on the back of its own balance sheet.

Leading the delegation of the federal government to the project site, he further disclosed that the huge multiplier impact of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project on the nation’s economic growth and industrialisation will be remarkable.

Top ministers in the cabinet of President Tinubu, namely, the Minister of Finance and the coordinating minister of the economy, Mr. Olawale Edun, Minister of Information & National Orientation, Mr. Mohammed Idris Malagi and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo were on site for the historic inspection at the River Kaduna crossing milestone of the project in Kaduna.

Expressing the thoughts of the President on the project, the Minister of Finance, Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun described the AKK Gas pipeline as the pipeline of prosperity due to its capacity to deliver the critical infrastructure needed to trigger the nation’s economic growth and industrialisation.

He said, “The AKK Gas Pipeline is crucial for this administration and its delivery is in line with Mr. President’s strategy of bringing prosperity to the people”.

Mr Edun’s counterparts in the ministry of Information and National Orientation, Mr. Mohammed Idris, extolled the visionary leadership of Mr Kyari, declaring that the AKK Gas Project is a testimony to the fact that the federal government’s “Decade of Gas” has commenced in earnest.

“Nigerians should be proud of the AKK Gas Pipeline project. With the delivery of this project, the prosperity that Mr. President is always talking about is unravelling right here before our eyes,” he said. Also speaking, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, whose mandate clearly indicates gas exploration and development, said the gas pipeline is part of the federal government’s many efforts to harness the nation’s abundant gas resources towards improving power generation, revamping ailing industries and creating employment opportunities in the country.

The three ministers, who lauded the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Uba Sani, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, said the completion of the AKK gas pipeline will herald the much-needed economic and industrial revival in the state. “If you know about the Kakuri Industrial Area and how most of our factories there have become moribund, you will understand why we in Kaduna State are all excited about the AKK Gas Pipeline. Without doubt, the pipeline will revamp our industries and bring about a huge impact on our people. We can’t wait for it to be completed,” the governor added.

The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline is a 40 inch by 614km linear pipeline system running from Akaojuta in Kogi State to Kano with associated intermediate, terminal gas facilities and other related equipment to transport natural gas to off-takers at Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

The leadership of the NNPC Ltd and its technical project partner, Brentex/CPP Ltd (BCL), were commended on the progress made so far, expressing optimism that the NNPC will deliver as promised.

Melee Kyari has once again proven his mettle as a thoroughbred professional who knows his onions. The landmark projects he has been championing since he got on the saddle speaks to his capacity as the best man to handle the nation’s oil and gas corporation at this point in time.

Kyari’s performance so far has reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the future of oil and gas sector. The journey of the Condensed Natural Gas project that was dragging endlessly got fast-tracked with the innovative drive of the CNG stations he introduced. One of the massive CNG stations located in Lagos State was commissioned recently.

When the International Oil Companies alleged conspiracy to stiffen petroleum products supply, he reassured Nigerians that the IOCs cannot hold the nation to ransom.

“We have decided to stop the debate. We have declared war on the challenges affecting our crude oil production. War means war. We have the right tools. We know what to fight. We know what we have to do at the level of assets. We have engaged our partners. And we will work together to improve the situation,” Kyari declared.

Benson writes from Lagos