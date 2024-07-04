Tinubu Inaugurates Presidential Economic Coordination Council

Presents plan seeking injection of N2trn to stabilise economy in next six months

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

In apparent move to further stabilise the nation’s economy, President Bola Tinubu Thursday inaugurated his Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC), drawn from different sectors of society and the economy.

President Tinubu, on the occasion, presented the outcomes of his review of the accelerated stabilization and advancement plan, which seeks to inject a total of N2 trillion into the economy in the next six months.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who briefed newsmen alongside some committee members namely Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chairman of Heir Holdings Limited, Mr Tony Elumelu, after their inauguration at the State House, Abuja, gave a breakdown of the areas to benefit from the emergency funding to include Health, Agriculture, Energy/Power and other areas.

His words: “The president has just inaugurated the Presidential Economic Coordination Council and that is a body that is made up of the president’s Economic Management Team, the legislature, represented by the leaders of the National Assembly; the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as very importantly, the sub-nationals, represented by the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, and of course, the elite of the private sector.

