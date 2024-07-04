MFM 2024 ‘Water of Fire’ Service Holds July 6

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has announced that all is set for the 2024 inter-denominational power-packed annual ‘Water of Fire’ programme.

The yearly programme, it said, will be held this coming Saturday, 6th July 2024 at MFM Prayer City, Kilometer 12, Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

“As announced during Wednesday’s Manna water service, the General Oversee of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, revealed that this year’s Water of Fire will be different as God is set to tackle what humans have termed as hard and difficult problems.”

Olukoya said millions of people have testified to God’s wonder-working power through the yearly Prophetic Water of Fire programme and called on people to attend, especially those who are passing through difficult times.

He stressed that the programme, which is also a means of winning souls for Christ is for every individual, family, ethnicity, and race, no matter their religious affiliation.

He asked participants to come with at least three bottles of water, which will be prayed on.

His said, “We have recorded mind-blowing testimonies that defy science and human efforts through this programme. The programme has constantly brought forth undiluted miracles through the wonder-working power of God, and this year’s own will be awesome. We are not selling ‘special water’ for the programme, come with your water and God’s power that parted the Red Sea for miracles, signs and wonders will enter into it after prayers, hence becoming Water of Fire “

Olukoya also called on those who loved Nigeria and other nations of the world to attend this year’s Water of Fire programme as special prayer sessions will be held for divine turn around in the country and other nations of the world.